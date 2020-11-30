Yo Maps’ girlfriend Kidist has dropped out of school and now lives with the singer.

The late Daev’s girlfriend, Kidist Kifle, whose video of her abusing Daev went viral , is dating singer Yo-Maps and they have been staying together for months.

Kidist, who was in her second year at the University of Zambia, has dropped out of school and says she only wants to spend time with Yo Maps, according to close sources.

The 19-year-old has not been home for several months and has refused to get back to school, Nkani reports.

In a recent video shared on social media, Yo-Maps was seen celebrating his birthday with Kidist while amplifying the words “Chikubabe Season”.