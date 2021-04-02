By Brightwell Chabusha

Former diplomat Yosi Miti has abandoned his plans to challenge President Edgar Lungu, as Patriotic Front presidential candidate at the party general conference set for Lusaka’s Mulungushi international conference centre on the 10th and 11th April, 2021.

Mr. Miti, is one of only two other members of the ruling party that garned courage to challenge Mr. Lungu, who many loyalists within the party have endorsed as the sole presidential candidate ahead of the general elections.

Party member and Kitwe based businessman Makesa Kalifungwa, is also in the race to replace incumbent President Lungu at their convention.

Mr. Miti, has resolved to concentrate his energies on the parliamentarian seat to be precise, Luangeni constituency in Eastern province.

“l now can confirm that I am contemplating to quit the PF Presidential race and concentrate on the race to Manda Hill,” said Mr. Miti