“YOU AINT SEEN NOTHING YET” – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema took to the podium after being declared winner by the retaining officer, Judith Mulenga to offer his thanks to various stakeholders who took part in the assembly.

He said many have been involved and this time around, they have shamed those who wanted to be assembly to fail.

What the UPND has managed to pull off is nothing compared to what will be done when we form government in 2021 – You ain’t seen nothing yet! He said.

Over six million people followed the proceedings of the national convention on various platforms on the first day, in a first of its kind, Virtual Assembly.

Some people are scared at what the party has achieved but President HH was quick to assure them that his government will not be vindictive, instead, that they too will be taken care of.

He thanked the independent Commission for doing it’s best ensuring that the convention was a success herein Lusaka and those in provinces and also thanked his party for enduring the tough time to conduct the elective assembly. This shows that UPND is capable of doing complicated things.

The convention has further proved that UPND is not a regional party but national given the NMC representation.

Commenting on the remarks from the Chairperson, president Hakainde said the constitution for the UPND provides for the correction of the anomalies and inadequacies. He further promised to bring more women and youths in the NMC who will be be on equal footing with the elected.

In a message directed at the winners, he urged them to show leadership by reaching out to those that did not make is and endeavour to unite in the party, because only when the UPND family is united, can they serve and unite Zambia. Everyone has a role to play in delivering a better Zambia for all.

President Hakainde further highlighted that no one, should go to bed on an empty stomach in a rich country like Zambia and that his government will prioritise translating wealth in the hands of a few into drugs in hospitals and service delivery to the people.