DEAR Mr President, we are not scared of the police, we are scared of what you are doing to this country, Chama Fumba has told President Edgar Lungu.

In an open letter to the Head of state, Pilato said being beaten by police would heal but the damage to the country under his command would be too much to live with.

He said Zambians were scared to be alive in a dead country.

“The police will come, they will beat us or even kill us…that’s bearable. We can heal from that. We are scared to be alive in a dead country. You and your government are killing it. You are killing our country when you decide to ignore our voices. You are killing it when you instill fear in us,” Chama said.

He said President Lungu and the PF were killing the country every time a coin went missing from the Zambian treasury and he did not care.

“Please, instead of intimidating the youths, address their concerns,” said Pilato.

And musician, social commentator and justice advocate, Brian Bwembya, Aka B-Flow says he is sad and disappointed to learn that all the insults that he and other youths received had the blessings from President Lungu.

Bwembya, founder of the Music for Change Initiative, said there was no need to waste time calling for the firing of people who do not respect the laws of the land because clearly they had the backing of the top brass in government.

“I’m very sad and disappointed! Fellow ‘disgruntled’ youths, now that we know that all the insults that we received had the blessings from the top, no need to waste time calling for the firing of people who don’t respect the laws of the land,” Bwembya said.

Bwembya urged youths to channel their energies to peacefully fighting for a better future for the country.

He noted that it was not going to be easy but stated that they were stronger together.

“I repeat, it is not going to be easy, but like I always say, we are stronger together. Like I said in my previous post, this revolution is not for cowards. It is for peaceful youths who know the kind of future they want to see. It is for active citizens who know that the next generation will have to inherit a Zambia that is controlled by Zambians,” he said.

He said the new revolution was non-partisan and that he was not representing any political party.

Bwembya further said he was not a politician but merely a humanitarian who believes in equal distribution of national resources.

“This revolution is non-partisan. It is a Zambian revolution. Therefore, B’Flow is B’Flow and I own my views. I am not representing any political party because I am not a politician. I am a humanitarian who believes in the equal distribution of national resources. I stand with the Zambian people who seek accountability, youth employment, and respect for the rule of law, protection of local employees from the oppression of some foreign investors, good conditions of service, tolerance of divergent views, zero abuse of authority and a Zambia owned by Zambians. We are stronger together!#AmakaMwishiwi,” said Bwembya.

But B’Flow has come under heavy criticism after pictures of him at State House posing with Bowman Lusambo, who had given him an ultimatum to apologise, and presidential aides, Isaac Chipampe and Zumani Zulu.