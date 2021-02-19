You are not above the law, police reminds cadres

THE Zambia Police has warned that they will not sit idle and watch political party cadres disregard the law.

In a statement this afternoon, Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said the Police Service was charged with the responsibility of ensuring that law and order prevailed including on public roads.

Katongo was reacting to the lawlessness exhibited by ruling party cadres this morning as they went to attend the commissioning of lecture rooms graced by President Edgar Lungu this morning at the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus.

“The Zambia police have noted deliberate disregard of road traffic rules and regulations by political cadres whenever they are moving to and from party or national activities,” Katongo stated.

“One such kind was today when some cadres from the Patriotic Front abrogated road traffic rules and regulations on their way to and from the University of Zambia where his Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu was scheduled to Commission the newly constructed teaching and learning Complex,” she added

“With the foregoing, we shall not sit idle and watch lawlessness taking its root,” Katongo warned.

Katongo said the police had taken note of registration numbers of all motor vehicles which abrogated road traffic rules and regulations today and appropriate action shall be taken

“We are therefore reminding caders of all political parties that they are, in no way, above the Law,” stated Katongo.

“All those found wanting should have themselves to blame”.

©Kalemba