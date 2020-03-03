By Rick Nchito

You can only release Kabaso Mulenga Spax if you are also ready to release Keith Mukata and other murder suspects and convicts, Human Rights Activist Sikaile Sikaile has challenged the State.

Spax is currently detained in Lusaka and has been charged with various counts of murder arising from gassing of citizens across the country.

Spax owns Spax mining and he is one of the Masterminders of the Gassings going on in the nation that has led to many deaths across the country.

And today, police have just recorded a warn and caution statement against Spax, a move that has left many Zambians shocked.

But Human Rights Activist Sikaile Sikaile has called on the police to apply professionalism in dealing with Spax’s case.

“We won’t allow a murder suspect to be released when it is clear that he is the one behind all the deaths that has occurred as the result of the Gassings,” he said.

“All the fingers are pointing at him. And if the State through the police wants to release Spax, then they should as well release Keith Mukata and all other murder suspects and convicts. It is now clear that these Gassings are State sponsored because all the people arrested are PF.” -Koswe