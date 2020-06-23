YOU CANNOT DEFEAT THE YOUTHS WHO ARE NOT WILLING TO GIVE UP.

NDC Copperbelt Provincial Chairman

I want to suggest that diffusing a protest is not a simple matter of political contagion or imitation; rather, it is a creative and strategic process marked by political,learning, dialogue, adaptation, and innovation.

Firstly, we need to look at what the protestants are claiming? Is there some element of truth in what they are claiming?

What is the best approach to take? The real answer to violence is not counter-violence, but the demonstration of a counter-force. “Make no mistake: nonviolent action takes courage, planning, and intelligence. It’s the best and quite possibly the only way to really counter these manifestations of protests that are disfiguring our society.

Issuing out threats to the young people may not be the best way to deal with the problem. The PF Government needed to look at the real problem behind these young and vicious protestants. Its like a Doctor failing to treat the real problem, instead, deals with the symptoms of a sickness.

The Government must realise that they are dealing with a very huge number of the young desperate people. Never under estimate the power of social media.

The Government has not solved a problem, but have created another problem. Sending a battalion to disperse the protestants defeats the purpose of dialogue to settle issues. We need to understand what the real problem is at this point. A problem known is half way solved.

The young people feel mistreated by the PF Government in their own country, especially knowing that every Zambian has a right to protest, and the constitution privides for that. I can confidently predict that, from this point onwards, the PF Government will sit on a volcano until 2021. No chitenge or T/Shirt will ever buy a vote from the young people.

The police have created another problem because the young people may not rest until the PF Government tests the concoction they have prepared for themselves.

We hear people say that the PF Government is a listening Government, I wonder why the PF Government is ignoring the voice of the youths. You cannot defeat the young people who are not willing to be defeated.