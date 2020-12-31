DIGGERS OPINION: You can’t heal diarrhea by stitching the anus; firing Kapeso is not the solution

By Diggers Editor

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has sacrificed Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso, his counterpart who was in charge of administration Eugene Sibote and Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri, in a bid to boost public confidence over the recent police shooting which resulted in the death of two citizens.

To add to his “decisiveness”, the President has also promoted brutal cop Charity Katanga to take over from Kapeso. With the looming elections and what we know about Madama Katanga’s methods, we shudder to think about how this solution will truly boost the public confidence. No offence to the Copperbelt Police Commissioner who now moves to force headquarters, but if the President was trying to end hooliganism and police brutality, then all we can say is; what a solution.

It comes as a shock to us that the President would decide to keep the Inspector General of Police and elect to dismiss his deputies over the shooting of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda, while on the other hand, he says the report on the incident is not conclusive. The question to ask is: what has informed his decision? What makes him think Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja is innocent and his two deputies are guilty?