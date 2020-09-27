By Patson Chilemba

You can’t go and try a privatisation case that happened over 30 years ago, while leaving the 3-year old criminal case committed by your own daughter, ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda has said.

And Col Panji said the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has found the most convenient excuse to refuse to give a position on President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, using the pretext that they could not respond to Daily Revelation because the newspaper published their inaction to respond to the press query for over two months.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said President Lungu and his government were preoccupied with coming up with a commission of inquiry into the privatisation process, the process in which opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was hired as a government consultant, but was being accused of using the position to benefit himself from the state assets.

Forum for Development and Democracy (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi, under whose wings the privatisation process was carried out as finance minister, has been accusing Hichilema of having benefited himself during the process, allegations the government has bought into, and proposing to come up with a commission of inquiry.

However, Col Panji wondered why the government could embark on the alleged improprieties committed decades ago, when there was a concrete criminal offence committed by Tasila, over the fencing of a national forest (Chimtengo), in Sinda, Eastern Province.

“You can’t go and try a case of over 30 years and leave the case of three years. Let’s do them at the same time. What is good for the goose is good for the gander,” he said.

Col Panji said whether LAZ had grown cold feet on the matter or not, the fact stands that the Ministry of Lands and Environmental Protection has given a verdict that Tasila committed a criminal offence, but that they were discussing the matter in order to resolve it.

“The Ministry should take steps to ensure people who fenced the forest are taken to court because if we don’t we are saying there is justice for some people and no justice for others,” Col Panji said, adding that his own father Dr Kenneth Kaunda sanctioned the arrest and prosecution of his son, Kambarage, over the death of a young lady. “My father said let the law take its course. My brother was charged for murder and sentenced. My father was asked, ‘if he is found guilty to hung, will you sign the sentence?’, he said yes. He was only acquitted on appeal in the courts.”

Col Panji further demanded to know how far the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has gone in their investigations over his complaint on the awarding of road contracts in Eastern Province, and the bidding for the Beit Stadium in Chipata awarded for Housing and Infrastructure minister Vincent Mwale. He said he was waiting for action, especially that they had indicated that they had finalised investigations into the matter involving Mwale.

And Col Panji has urged stakeholders to engage the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on how the elections are going to be run, to avoid unfortunate situations like what happened in Malawi, where their commission messed up on the initial elections, which resulted in protests and violence, until fresh elections were held.

He said stakeholders must find ways on how the ECZ would transmit results from the centers across the country, as in this digital era, it was easy to hack into the electronic system and manipulate the results. He said he was concerned especially that advanced nations like the United States of America were raising serious concerns with their own coming elections. – Daily Revelation