By Patson Chilemba

Choosing a running mate is not about someone positioning themselves like a naked prostitute along Addis Ababa drive in Lusaka, says ruling PF Lusaka provincial chairperson Paul Moonga.

And Moonga said he was being misunderstood in the party for saying that a presidential running mate should be a strong, mentally fit male from Luapula, Muchinga and Northern provinces.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said party members could not position themselves like prostitutes to be selected for running mate, as the decision lies entirely with the President. He likened the situation to an adult who wanted to marry asking others to choose a wife for him, something he said did not happen.

“You can’t position yourself, unless you stand by the road in Addis Ababa drive naked…you don’t talk about presidential running mate, you don’t stand on the street at night to position yourself ati bamuna bazapita bakamitengeko (men will pass and hook me up). You are talking about the position of running mate, not a prostitute on the road you can pick up. It’s a prerogative of the President,” Moonga said. “The President might keep (Vice-President) Inonge (Wina), its up to the President, none of us has any influence on that position. It’s not even debatable. There is no debate as to who should be the running mate.”

He said he was being misunderstood in the party for merely airing his views on where the running mate should come from.

“I know I am being misunderstood…I said me as Moonga I would choose from the three regions, me as Paul Moonga and it’s being misunderstood even among our party circles. There is a personal opinion and opinion of everybody right,” said Moonga. “I enjoy my democratic rights of freedom of speech so I don’t care how other people would feel.”

Moonga has in the past said the running mate should be chosen from the three Bemba speaking provinces

–Daily Revelation