PATRIOTIC Front founder member Johnson Mpundu says President Edgar Lungu should stop adopting vices of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia on Monday last week said international observers might need to use their local staff to monitor the August 2021 elections owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in an interview, Mpundu said there was “something” the PF leadership was hiding.

He said it was the first time that the PF, under President Edgar Lungu, had changed the whole process of holding elections.

“It started with removing the old voters’ register and coming up with a new one. It also came to the issue of prisoners voting, though it was a court case, but PF was so much in a hurry over this and quick to register voters. All these are issues that are showing desperation from the PF, especially President Edgar Lungu,” Mpundu said.

He said if time has come to leave office, no amount of manipulation works.

“If it is just time, you can’t stop it. Look in 2011, the MMD had all the money, chitenge materials, every tree was dressed in the material, but it was time and they left. What the PF needs to do is to win the hearts of the people by way of running a transparent government, fight corruption, reduce the cost of living,” he said.

Mpundu said manipulation does not work in everything.