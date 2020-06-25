By Maiko Zulu

It’s not giving artistes K3Om that will solve the problems the country is facing because money has always been there and it has not been benefiting the youth, retirees and the poorest of citizens. Infact, we already have an idea of who is going to benefit from it.

It’s the poverty in leadership that we need to tackle and the zeal to fight corruption, build democracy, Human Rights and all the tenets of good governance, including freedom of expression. We have heard these stories before. Remember the 500,000 jobs for the youth? You dont throw alms at a problem and expect to find a lasting solutions. It’s like solving a problem using a problem.

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised