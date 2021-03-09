YOU HAVE LET US DOWN JOHN, LAMENTS PAUL

PAUL C – Zambia, who filmed John Zulu pulling his Chinese boss on a trolley and went on to rally support for him, has expressed disappointment at the turn of events.

John has reconciled with his boss and has retained his job despite Lamasat offering him a better job.

Paul Writes:

CHINESE ON TROLLEY CARRIES THE DAY

In the Matter Where A Chinese Employer was Filmed By me and my colleagues last week Friday has ended today. A Listening done by His Worship The Mayor Today at 11:35AM.

Present Was : John Zulu, His Mother, Father and his Aunty. Along with the Chinese Owner of The Outlet and The Entepreter.

In the Matter, John’s Family said that they sat down and reconciled with the Employer and John has Retained his Job. They further said the employer is a good man and whatever John said in the Presence of The Mayor and PAUL C – Zambia on Camera during the visit, that they mistreat him was all a lie.

His worship the Mayor asked John why he lied on the day of his visit but John looked down . John further said ” They Chinese have been forgiven for their doing. The Mother further said Forgiveness is the way to move forward as she quoted a Bible verse” They considered the matter settled before his Worship who later validated the matter and considered it settled.

“The matter in the video was not wrongly quoted by Remmy Kangwa , Eustace Mukuka and Me . We witnessed a Triumph of John from Morning 08:45AM to 16:00PM.” Of the TROLLEY Ride with the Chinese and He confessed it.

In my own words, I feel John Zulu and the family resolved this matter before the Appointment Day with the Mayor, The Chinese Business Owner has Played his Cards well and Shunned from the face of Justice to avoid Charges. John Zulu and Family left together with the Chinese Employer and Left No time to be approached leaving me speachless. My Message To John,

John, You have drowned your fellow Citizens At Your Benefit. And I don’t regret Fighting For Your Well being always remember when you get paid who helped You get Your Job On Permanent and Increased Pay. God Be With You 🙏🏿

#BehindClosedDoors

Your’s Faithfully:

PAUL C – Zambia

CAZ – P

The Challenge Continues