HOW CAN A SELF CONFESSED DEPORTEE CLAIM TO HAVE A GOOD NAME

Don’t quake or quiver when Mwana Mayadi threaten, that he will go to court for defamation, because most of these Bamwana mayadi (Children of the rich) have a lot in their closets such that, they can’t pass the test of possessing a “Good name”.

One of the prerequisites to claim that you have been defamed, is that you must prove to the court that you are of a good character, a responsible person, having a “Good name”, as it were, otherwise, you can’t be defamed.

When you are old but you have nothing to your name apart from the name of your father and an inheritance which you got after a brutal fight with your own siblings.

Now, if someone is a self-confessed deportee, for whatever reason he may claim, which would have to be tested in Court, can he claim to have been defamed.

Washauti – tapali umulandu apa – Case dismissed, katinyeko bambi, not me.

#WACHECHEPA_SANA_MWANA_MAYADI

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!