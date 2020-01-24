he writes;
HOW CAN A SELF CONFESSED DEPORTEE CLAIM TO HAVE A GOOD NAME
Don’t quake or quiver when Mwana Mayadi threaten, that he will go to court for defamation, because most of these Bamwana mayadi (Children of the rich) have a lot in their closets such that, they can’t pass the test of possessing a “Good name”.
One of the prerequisites to claim that you have been defamed, is that you must prove to the court that you are of a good character, a responsible person, having a “Good name”, as it were, otherwise, you can’t be defamed.
When you are old but you have nothing to your name apart from the name of your father and an inheritance which you got after a brutal fight with your own siblings.
Now, if someone is a self-confessed deportee, for whatever reason he may claim, which would have to be tested in Court, can he claim to have been defamed.
No Chilufya, you are the one that said he got deported because of a sexual issue which is not true! Now you want turn it on him as self confessed. Now, ukukulila kuma yadi mulandu? Iwe up bringing yobe nga yalikosa lobe. Should that not be reason enough to work hard and give your children a better future instead of acting like the most civilised idiot ever? Court after court after court, ulesebanya abana bobe. Their father is popular in Zambia for the wrong reason. Insoni tawakwata!