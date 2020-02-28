Opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has made the following demands to President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Lungu must:

1) Suspend Dr. Chitalu Chilufya to allow for ACC investigations

2) Convene a Coronavirus crisis committee comprised of MOH, Department of Immigration & cooperating partners

3) Suspend wasteful expenditure & pay outstanding salaries for all government workers.

Hichilema or HH as he is commonly called made the above demands on his twit.

Dr Chilufya is under probe by the Anti Corruption Commission for alleged being in possession of property suspected to have been acquired using public resources. He was last week questioned by ACC.

On the Coronavirus demand comes following the outbreak the epidemic that has claimed a number of lives in Asia and is spreading in many parts of the world. it started in China.

Civil Servants have not been paid while those in Foreign Mission are reported to have gone for four months without pay.

