You shall never rule, Kopulande mocks Tongas.

PF Member of Parliament for Chembe Hon Sebastian Kopulande has used very dishonourable and unpalatable language against the Tonga people of Southern Province telling them that Zambia can only be ruled by either Northern or Eastern Province, and if they think HH will win this year’s elections, then they must kill all their cows and dogs as a celebration.

In a highly charged and hysterical audio that has since gone viral, the law maker accuses UPND President Hakainde Hichilema of not using his personal money to develop Southern Province while President Edgar Lungu has built what he called as unprecedented infrastructure in all the Southern Province including thousands of kilometres of roads and clinics and Kazungula bridge.

Mr Kopulande stated that all those Tongas that thought there was a wind of change in Zambia needed to have their heads examined at Chainama Hospital, because President Edgar Lungu would retain the Presidency by a landslide. The MP who sounded very angry is the third PF aligned person who has viciously attacked Hichilema the past few days on account of his tribe after Catholic priest Fr Lastone Lupupa SJ, and FDD President Edith Nawakwi Hambulo.

Chembe Constituency lies on the banks of the Luapula river but the whole area has no running water for the people.

The PF have lined up a number of surrogates to insult and disparage HH for simply exercising his constitutional and democratic right to aspire for the Presidency which they say is reserved for the Northern and Eastern Provinces.