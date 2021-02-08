You shall never rule, Kopulande mocks Tongas.
PF Member of Parliament for Chembe Hon Sebastian Kopulande has used very dishonourable and unpalatable language against the Tonga people of Southern Province telling them that Zambia can only be ruled by either Northern or Eastern Province, and if they think HH will win this year’s elections, then they must kill all their cows and dogs as a celebration.
In a highly charged and hysterical audio that has since gone viral, the law maker accuses UPND President Hakainde Hichilema of not using his personal money to develop Southern Province while President Edgar Lungu has built what he called as unprecedented infrastructure in all the Southern Province including thousands of kilometres of roads and clinics and Kazungula bridge.
Mr Kopulande stated that all those Tongas that thought there was a wind of change in Zambia needed to have their heads examined at Chainama Hospital, because President Edgar Lungu would retain the Presidency by a landslide. The MP who sounded very angry is the third PF aligned person who has viciously attacked Hichilema the past few days on account of his tribe after Catholic priest Fr Lastone Lupupa SJ, and FDD President Edith Nawakwi Hambulo.
Chembe Constituency lies on the banks of the Luapula river but the whole area has no running water for the people.
The PF have lined up a number of surrogates to insult and disparage HH for simply exercising his constitutional and democratic right to aspire for the Presidency which they say is reserved for the Northern and Eastern Provinces.
Kopulande don’t force pipo to always sin b4 their creator,1 u just an idiot to say the least tongas were created by God,so try to invite the Holly spirit in u and see the goodness of God.plz don’t force tongas to be using bad words we equally need salvation not destruction.next u repeat that then just tell your mother to take u back to her felopian tubes and rest there.
A Tonga and UPND will rule Zambia one day but not the current known thief and swindler who has a past that is so murky and sees himself as the best when he is not. No amount of propaganda will change the mind of majority Zambian yes a few job seekers and desperate characters across the country will support him and that normal because they do not know him but that is not enough to win a general and national election. Just wait for the campaigns to start and that when you will realise that Kopulande, Mmembe, Father Lupupa are actually being polite.
His words stinks like ….. surely an elderly man speaking like toddler. It is foolish statement coming from an adult.Zambia can be ruled by anyone from the seventy three tribes in fact other tribes are better rulers than the bembas and easterners whose main agenda is looting public resources. Edgar chagwa Lungu is a good example from eastern province and Chitalu Chilufya is a bemba whose cv has been ranted by corruption.The list is endless.bye bye.
Masturbating hatred against fellow Zambians will not take you anywhere and making Pf more unpopular. Much as you want to hold to power, the rate at which thieving and corruption under Pf is sinking the country further. You are simply feeling HH’s weight and is unstoppable this time around. Just stock enough unexpired diarrhoea medicine up to and beyond August.
Vwanga: I want to apologize and correct the mistake on your behalf . You meant Edgar Lungu, the swindler and immoral human being. I apologize on your behalf for your mixing up ideas. I apologize for your visionless president and for your inferiority complex. Mwalibelela ukubuta and you are comfortable with mediocrity and stagnation.