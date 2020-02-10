KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says the ruling party is ready to take on UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in 2021 elections.

“You think we can leave the sweet we are feeling now?” Lusambo said.

He says President Edgar Lungu is working day and night and very soon prices of mealie meal will come down.

He said this at a public rally held at Lubuto market in Ndola on Saturday.

“Hakainde Hichilema is a Satanist and it is in white and black. He who works with Seer 1 is a Satanist and Hakainde is working with seer 1,” Lusambo alleged.

He said Hakainde should not think that PF can leave power which is sweet.

“Now we have this guy called Hakainde Hichilema, he has lost elections but does not want to give up. Seer 1 works with Hakainde Hichilema. And this has made this leader and followers to be dunderheads. Come 2021 let me tell you Hakainde Hichilema that where we have reached is what we call ‘munyaku'[black ants],” Lusambo said.

“You think we can leave the sweet we are feeling now? Bupuba ubo nomba (now that’s foolishness). Hakainde, we are ready for you because our President Edgar Lungu, Commander-In-Chief, has delivered to the people of Zambia. Go anywhere you will see development and you think we can give up power?”

Lusambo said politicians that talk about tribe are dunderheads.

“We the Zambian people should get united. We only have one language of being Zambian. This issue of talking of tribe is foolishness. We are One Zambia One Nation. We, the politicians, are the ones who are useless and talking about tribe. Now what is this that we are talking about…. Talking about tribe is ‘bututu’, backward thinking,” he said.

“We and Edgar Lungu, we are prepared, see this crowd of people just know that people have decided. We have not forced any one to come to this meeting. They just heard that bulldozer [himself] is at the market.”

Lusambo assured the people of Kabushi that he would work on the roads.

“If I will not make this road, I will never come back to Kabushi. All the roads in Kabushi will be made. If there is someone who respects you its Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” he said.

Lusambo said President Lungu does not rest and would make sure the prices of mealie meal are reduced.

“Mealie meal, Edgar Lungu has said he will work on it. He has told me that the Minister of Agriculture [Michael Katambo] is working so hard to ensure that the prices come down and this will come down,” he said.

Lusambo later donated a truck and a hearse for community use.

“Ba Edgar Lungu has given you this truck… So when we have the problems of funerals, we don’t have to suffer further. This truck is for the community. Let anyone use it. Even if they want to tell you lies, my half salary which I get from Edgar Lungu will be used to put fuel in this truck and the hearse,” said Lusambo.

But UPND Copperbelt chairman Elisha Matambo said Lusambo was behaving like a headless chicken.

He said it was clear that PF and Lusambo were in serious panic.

Matambo said Lusambo and his fellow PF ministers should just take back the charms they got from Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimandu aka Seer 1.

“This our young brother is now confused. He is speaking without thinking because of the pressure he is in. We just held a card renewal and look at the pressure they are in. People have changed in Kabushi and Copperbelt,” Matambo said.

“What I can just advise my brother is that he should just take back what he got from seer 1. Seer 1 mentioned PF ministers and not the UPND. Just give back what you got from him. Painting the UPND and president HH black will not work.”

He said Lusambo should know that time for the PF is up.

Matambo said Lusambo was using the same tricks he used against the PF when he was MMD.

“The same language of the MMD Lusambo used against Michael Sata is what he is using today. But that will not work. Lusambo is a shame to the Lambaland because of his bad language,” he said.

Matambo said the UPND on the Copperbelt would sue Lusambo so that he proves what he is saying.

He said even if Hichilema stops the leadership, they would go ahead and sue Lusambo because he uttered the allegations from Ndola.

“There is a tendency by our president to stop us and forgive such characters, but this time we won’t allow this to continue. So he [Lusambo] should prepare to meet us in court,” said Matambo.