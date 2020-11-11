YOU WILL REGRET VOTING ME OUT: AFTER I LEAVE OFFICE, YOU’ll WISH YOU DIDN’T REMOVE ME – LUNGU
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Zambians will only see and appreciate what he has done for the country after he has left office.
Speaking when he addressed chiefs in Chitambo District, Tuesday, President Lungu said that Zambians would only appreciate him after he left office as that had been the trend since the first Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda left office in 1991.
“Natutemwa sana ukutila muli abalefwaya ukubomba naifwe. Twalakwata ukukosa na amaka pantu natwishiba ukutila ati natukwata support. Umulimo ubukalamba sana lelo muchalo cha Zambia, kuyalembesha ubukasala.
it has been a trend to remember former presidents for the good and bad, but zambia been a democracy we have developed traits that make us adapt to change and move on, because we have realized that we are not a monarchy state . This too shall pass.
Indeed Zambia isn’t a monarchy,sir no one will remember you for any good but people will remember you as the president that never had a vision and to be honest you have proven it and you’ve added more to the list.dictatorship, police brutality, economy melt down, corruption, tribalism, regionalism and unemployment.you should be the one to reflect and ask yourself what people will miss you for