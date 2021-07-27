YOU WILL SCORE A LOT OF GOALS THIS SEASON, JUST BE READY FOR MY ASSISTS – MWEPU TELLS WELBECK

has already predicted how he can make a difference to Brighton & Hove Albion.

He says: “I’ve told Danny Welbeck, ‘You’re going to score a lot of goals this season. Just be ready for my assists!’ I’m going to set them up for him.”

Mwepu smiles as he speaks. He cannot stop smiling now that he can count himself as a team-mate of Welbeck and Adam Lallana, with an opportunity to emulate the kind of impact that Frederic Kanoute had in the Premier League.

“He has really been a great mentor to me,” Brighton’s new Zambian midfielder says of Kanoute. “He’s more than an agent, he’s like a father, a teacher. He’s always there to encourage me, to remind me what I’m supposed to do.

“To have such a mentor is very important for me as a player. We speak most of the time. He always checks up on me and asks how I am doing now that I’m here and how I’m settling in.

“Everyone is nice here but he’s always been there for me to help me out in my career.”

