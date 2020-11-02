BAMAYO ba Dora Siliya, you can’t stop the will of the people and surely you will hand over power, says All Nations Church General Overseer Bishop Timothy Chisala.

Bishop Chisala has advised Siliya to tell President Edgar Lungu about the reality on the ground.

He said it should not be called tribalism when the opposition get huge votes in their strongholds.

On Sunday, information minister, Siliya appealed to traditional leaders to forgive the PF government and give it another chance in power.

The minister, who is Petauke Central PF member of parliament, made the remarks at Mwala Hills in Sinda district.

Siliya was addressing about 300 village headmen and indunas.

She expressed disappointment that in 2016, in Sinda district, President Edgar Lungu got 7,000 votes while UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema got 5,000.

“Napapata (please), we go wrong, we in government, but forgive us, please! Pray for us. We know we have gone through problems in these five years but let’s not lose this presidency because we still have a lot to do with it in our families, communities,” Siliya begged, while on her knees.

“We are not only happy for Edgar to be in State House but to work for us. If this presidency leaves Eastern Province, nobody among us will be alive when it will be back here…Let’s not be lazy.”

She stressed that next year’s elections would not be easy.

“It’s war abale anga (my brothers and sisters)! It’s a war. We should make sure everyone registers as voters and vote on 12th August 2021 or else we will lose,” Siliya emphasised.

Siliya further told the gathering that if the PF was voted out, agricultural systems would not be revamped, the way the PF under President Lungu has done it.

“If Edgar Lungu loses next year, good agricultural system will collapse. So, we have to put on much effort if Edgar is to win next year because we still have a lot to do,” Siliya said. “For now, we are not ready to hand over power to anyone unless in 2026 we are going to say ‘now namwe a Tonga mungatoleko ici cinthu but pakali pano usogoleri tikali nao nacocita (you Tongas can as well take over [the reign]) but for now we still have a lot to do with this leadership).”

But Bishop Chisala said the will of the people will prevail over stubbornness.

He said Siliya should stop fooling the poor farmers who are suffering miserably.

Bishop Chisala said the PF should not panic if it had delivered to the people.

“This is a clear sign of failure and desperation. But sorry to say this and in no way do I demean women, but the record is there. What can ba mayo ba Dora Siliya got to offer to the Zambian people? When you hear leaders say they are not ready to hand over power, just know that there is a lot of evil they have done,” he said. “Bamayo ba Dora Siliya, you can’t stop the will of the people and surely you will hand over power. This will happen with the will of the people. Those people you are begging to vote you back, what have you done for them? This is the bad evil of politics that we should discourage.”

Bishop Chisala said there was no war in next year’s general elections.

“It will be war if you refuse to hand over power. There is no war next year. It is just the will of the people that will speak. This attitude of kneeling down and fool the people will not work. People are suffering and you can’t continue to fool them,” he said. “I am happy that our leaders in authority now know that they are soon handing over power to the people. It is not the opposition who will get power. It is the people that you have abused and neglected that will get back their power now.”

Bishop Chisala said it was unfortunate that voting in Zambia is bringing in divisions.

“What shocks me is how some people or leaders behave. You can’t mess up people then without shame go back to them and ask for forgiveness while you still want votes,” he said. “Now that you have asked for forgiveness, we will forgive and pray for you but that does not mean that you will continue to govern us. It is time that come 2021, you go to rest and reflect on your failures. That is just how life should be.”

Bishop Chisala said the problems the country is currently facing are due to lack of leadership.

“So now bamayo ba Dora, these problems we have in the country are a creation of the PF. If you listen to the voicemail of silence, you can act, but arrogance is what is in you our leaders now. You think and feel you can tell us all what to do. Like I always say – and I’m happy you also put this in your paper – leaders need to listen to the people,” said Bishop Chisala. “You can’t be putting the interest of President Lungu first before the people. Let the people enjoy life. Let people have three meals a day. Let the people get the medicines in hospitals. Then we will agree that you have done the work. Without this, you are a failed project, and you need to pave way.”