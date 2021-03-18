A past video of Tanzania’s President John Magufuli telling people that they would remember him once he was gone has surfaced on social media.

“One day you will remember me… I know one day you will remember me, not for bad things but for the good deeds… because I have sacrificed my life for the poor in Tanzania,” President Magufuli says in the video.

“Mimi ni mtumishi wenu….Siku moja mtanikumbuka…kwa mazuri si kwa mabaya. Kwasababu nime sacrifice maisha yangu kwa ajili ya wa #Tanzania… ” President John Magufuli #RIPMagufuli https://t.co/zJV9g35T6E — Shamilla Kara (@shamilla1) March 17, 2021

The Tanzanian president died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, according to an announcement by Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan on state television.