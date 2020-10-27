YOUNG ZAMBIAN FEMALE AIRCRAFT ENGINEER SURVIVES MALE DOMINATION IN THE AVIATION INDUSTRY

The 25-year-old Proflight Zambia Aircraft maintenance engineer becomes one of the outstanding youngest female aircraft engineers in Zambia.

“In every situation, an engineer must first understand the machine to know the problem,” says Muutambwa Kasempa.

Muutambwa obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Aircraft Manufacturing and Maintenance from Shenyang Aerospace University in China where she studied from 2012-2016.

Durng an interview with Girl Empowerment Alliance for Change, she narates: “Aeroplanes are not designed by science, but by art in spite of some pretence and humbug to the contrary. I do not mean to suggest that engineering can do without science, on the contrary, it stands on scientific foundations, but there is a big gap between scientific research and the engineering product which has to be bridged by the art of the engineer.

My journey with Proflight Zambia started in December 2016 where I started as a trainee Engineer until I obtained my Basic Engineering license from the Civil Aviation authority. My inspiration as engineer came from my late brother Chibi George .L. Kasempa who challenged me to do engineering.. Initially, I wanted to be a commercial pilot and engineering was something I never saw myself doing but he asked me if woud mind learning how an aircraft is designed and how its components work? And that really inspired me and being in the aviation industry has taught me a lot from how an aircraft operates to how an entire airport operates.

Challenges I have faced so far are that Aviation is a male dominated industry. And most of the time, people think a female can’t do it, and a lot thinking I am too young and I dont I understand, but however, I like a good challenge and being underestimated only pushes me to work hard and prove that even women can be mechanics/engineering.

My future plans would be to work in an aircraft manufacturing company, hopefully Zambia will have one soon 🙂. My encouragment to other women and girls is: don’t let anyone tell you, you can’t do this or you can’t understand that. Put your mind to it and set your goals; the road to greatness is never easy and even if you fail once or twice, it’s all part of the learning process.. don’t give up!

– Girl Empowerment Alliance For Change