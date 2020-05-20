YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED! UPND YOUTHS WARN POLICE IG

As United party for National Development (UPND) Youths, we are extremely disappointed with the continued selective application of the law by the Zambia Police. The recent attacks on media houses by the Patriotic Front (PF) cadres are not something that the Inspector General of Police Mr Kanganja can give a blind eye to. Mr Kanganja must know that he is occupying a public office and one day he will be made accountable for all his actions.

No too long ago, a UPND member in the name of Lawrence Banda was killed in cold blood but up to date not even a single arrest has been made. Imagine a case of murder in broad daylight that the deputy secretary general of PF confessed witnessing going unsolved by the police. Don’t think we have forgotten, your days are numbered.

We want to put it on record that this time around we are more than ready to defend our President Hakainde Hichilema and any member of the public from PF thuggish attacks. It must be categorically stated that the PF cadres’ behaviour is contrary to our national principles and values and also goes against the spirit of “One Zambia One Nation” motto. We must all rise up and defend this country from PF tyrants.

At the same time we commend a few PF cadres who have openly come out to condemn these unZambian acts. It is in light of this that we also urge IG Kanganja to reflect on his actions, and do the right thing for once before he puts the country on fire. We must all put Zambia first before our partisan and personal interests. As UPND our focus remains and will be to unite people for National Development. We believe that the spirit that binds us together as a country is greater than the PF cruel agenda that only seeks to divide us.

May peace prevail and God bless Zambia.

-Cindy Kauka

UPND Deputy Youth Information and Publicity Secretary