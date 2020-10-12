American Singer, Trey Songs has called out Nigerian President, Muhhamadu Buhari as he lends his voice for Nigerian youths as they protest for #ENDSARS.

Responding to a tweet made by President Buhari on meeting with the Onspector General of Police, the singer told the number 1 citizen of Nigeria that he is full of shit.

Also commenting on the disbandment of SARS, Trey Songz expressed shock of same police officers being re-employed following their deployment to other police units.

See his tweets below;