PRESS STATEMENT

8th February 2020

YOUR TRIBAL NONSENSE IS DESTROYING THE MORAL FIBER OF ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION

It’s unbelievable to hear PF promote tribalism when we are supposed to live as one people under the motto of one Zambia one Nation. Dr Kaunda and his team did so much in uniting all the 72 tribes as one family. Tribalism should never show its ugly face again. It’s very shameful to hear some people embarrassing all well meaning Bembas by disparaging Tongas just to win favors from the powers that be.

Its sheer foolishness to continue thinking that a Tonga can never rule this Country, there is no tribe in Zambia that has the monopoly of wisdom. Look at what Zambia has become today, clearly the Country is in wrong hands and yet it’s not a Tonga in the driving seat. Are you happy to see your fellow human beings feeding on grass?

Look at how this Country has been looted and since you are part of these thieves everything is okay and you would like your fellow thieves continue in office. We know the reason why you are so desperate to win the 2021 elections, it’s not about the Zambian people but to save yourselves from the crimes you have committed. But remember the more you do things out of desperation the more you make mistakes and annoy the Zambian people.

How can you have so much grudge against HH and the Tongas at large? It’s true that a criminal behaves in a very strange manner by just seeing a Policeman in site. The fear you have about HH is about your criminality. You very well know that after 2021 you will account for your criminality. However, HH is a very kind and forgiving man so instead of spending sleepless nights on what HH will do to you, spend your sleepless nights on what the Law will do to you.

Your hatred for HH and the Tonga people has embarrassed all well meaning Zambians and therefore the issue is a National one. Remember; do on to others as you would like them to do on to you. One day you will pay for promoting hate speech against the Tongas. Before it’s too late stop this nonsense of dividing the Country for your personal greediness. Whether you like it or not HH is the next President. You know this that’s why you are panicking.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter