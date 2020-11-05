YOU’RE DESTINED TO BE ZAMBIA’S PRESIDENT, LUKUKU’S AUNTIE TELLS HH.

By Betson Sibamda

The family for the late Republican Progressive Party (RPP) leader, James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku has heaped praises on United Party for National Development (UPND) President, Hakainde Hichilema for his unconditional love and care rendered to them during the late’s funeral.

One of the aunties, who could not hide her gratitude for President Hichilema during the church service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka yesterday, said that the UPND leader was the last hope for the people of Zambia.

The named auntie stated that it was unavoidable for the family to make a public expression of their gratitude to Mr Hichilema as the help rendered was visible for everyone to see.

She stated that God had connected Lukuku to Mr Hichilema so that the two could help deliver Zambia from the rampant suffering that Zambians were going through.

“We want to say thank you…from the day this happened, he has been with us. He has been constantly with us. He has done everything that everybody has witnessed. We don’t know how to repay him, but we commit him to God. We are happy that God connected James to President Hichilema at the right time,” she said.

She also appealed to President Hichilema to continue with generosity by rendering a helping hand to the needy in society, saying he was the last hope for the people of Zambia.

She also offered a prayer on behalf Mr Hichilema, asking the Almighty Creator to continue showering him with more blessings so that he could deliver the people of Zambia.

“May his plan (God) be fulfilled in you. May the God in heaven bless you abundantly. May your desires be fulfilled and may you continue helping poor people like you have done for us. You’re our last hope and everything that you desire in your life, we leave it in God’s hands as it shall be fulfilled in due course,” she said.

