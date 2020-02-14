VIOLENCE Free Election World Youth Organisation says it will protest if the PF does not discipline the officials who engaged in tribal talk during the run-up to the Chilubi by-election.

Organisation president Robert Chansa in a statement condemned the tribal line of campaigns which some PF members engaged in.

“We strongly condemn the barbaric evil remarks, the tribalism against our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers and our wives who happen to be Tongas by the three PF officials namely Professor Nkandu Luo, Bizwell Mutale and Chanda Nyela who seem to be intoxicated with power,” he stated.

“As youths, the owners of this country, therefore we demand the three PF officials retract their statement and apologise to the nation and we appeal to the police to move in to investigate and prosecute these perpetrators of tribalism for these remarks can cause violence in form of tribal conflicts in our country.”

Chansa appealed to the PF leadership to deal with the perpetrators to deter other would-be offenders.

“We are also appealing to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the secretary general of the PF [Davies Mwila] to take stiff measures against these perpetrators of tribalism by expelling them to pave way for investigations if they are to demonstrate to the Zambian people that they are against tribalism.

“These three PF officials have proven that they don’t have qualities of leadership and they are not fit to lead the people of Zambia by even disrespecting and insulting the Tonga-speaking people who voted for them in their constituencies.”

Chansa said if no action would be taken by the PF and the police, then “we youths the owners of this country will apply for a peaceful demonstration to de-campaign these leaders and will tell our youths not vote for such leaders in our country for they do not mean well for our country because they can set our country on fire.”

He wondered what was wrong with having leaders from the southern part of Zambia.

“What is wrong to have a Tonga president or a Tonga MP in Chilubi? Who told them that Chilubi is not part of Zambia where Tongas are not part of?” asked Chansa.

“We need answers from the PF. Why are they giving you sleepless night? Leave the Tongas out of tribal politics.”