YOUTHS DON’T JOIN BATTLES YOU AREN’T SURE. GOOD BYE BROTHER BFLOW

In a nation of apologies and reconciliation with and for criminals, you must think twice before you make any move to do battle. Some of us have been in this for long to understand the temptations that come along with it.

I have just seen a press statement from my brother Bflow who is a musician. Following the recent drama after Bownman Lusambo insulted youths and Edgar Lungu, some of us have maintained that we shall stand up for Zambia even at gun point.

According to Bflow, this morning State House called him for a reconciliation and not for an apology. The question is how different is his move with that of Malembe Kings? Has he just betrayed the ghost youths he has been claiming to represent?

Secondly, I find Mr Bwembya’s statement so malicious where he claims some people want to dilute his meaningful call on the government to listen to youths. The question I’m posing to him is who funds him and PF leaders to go to the toilet? Because if this is the same situation here why should any sane youth be influenced or funded by any one to voice out their opinion on national matters?

My third point. If you only want to be useless in this country on how to handle national matters allow yourself to bow down to PF then you are doomed.

A practical example is Mr Zumani current political advisor to the president who once taught me political science at UNZA, the man was critical and could bring very educative and perfect issues for one to genuinely think about the well being of the country, where is he today? Isn’t he among the most incompetent people working with the corrupt PF government of Lungu?

To all the youths, some of us have been tried before , inticed with all sorts of benefits right there in State Gouse just to make sure that we tone down over the criminal activities Edgar Lungu has sanctioned together with his thieves, but we have said no, because we care about Zambia.

To this effect I want to greatly honour my brother Pilato. I think he has survived these cosmetic political surgery and choose to remain who he wants to be both in a poor and rich state.

Yesterday, I had State House briefing about why miraculously ZNBC aired the opposition HH, it is not something worthy of celebrating but part and parcel of what Bflow has fallen into.

In simple terms, I can confirm that Bflow has been captured by thieves and criminals, therefore, those ghost youths he has been claiming to representing should not expect anything meaningful from him.

Infiltration is taking place, don’t be quick to claim we are speaking for you not until the devil is delivered. Youths remember satan is so persistent.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist