YOUTHS IN KITWE DISTRICT MARCH IN SOLIDARITY OF THE INCOMING REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT

…As the Incoming Republican President of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema extended his lead against PF’s Presidential candidate Edgar Lungu…

United Party For National Development UPND Youths in Kitwe District of the Copperbelt province this afternoon marched in the central business district in solidarity of the UPND leader who is also the Incoming 7th Republican President of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema after he extended his lead with a wider margin against the Incumbent President Edgar Lungu in the Thursday polls.

@ UPND ALLIANCE MEDIA TEAM