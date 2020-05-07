By Julia Malunga

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has embraced the name “Bally” which the youths have bestowed on him, assuring them that he will restore the economy.

And Hichilema says the PF government should be held responsible for the death of Ian Muntambo, a lab technician who died in an accident on Saturday while transporting COVID-19 samples.

Meanwhile, Hichilema says it is insulting for the PF to send their party officials to investigate the gold scam in Mwinulunga.

Speaking when he featured on 5 FM’s The Burning Issue programme, Tuesday, Hichilema said he would not let the youths down.

When asked to explain how he acquired the name Bally, Hichilema said he acquired it from the youths.

“This is a name that was given to me by the youths. You know, I do interact a lot, contrary to what some people may think. I interact with a group of people in society in this particular case, the youth, I engage them on Facebook, I engage them on Twitter, on WhatsApp. You know this issue came about when they ask me questions and I answer them and along the way, one of them said ‘look, you are real Bally. HH is our bally because he is our father it seems you will take care of us, in terms of job opportunities, in terms of business opportunities.’ And he said ‘do you mind me calling you Bally?’ And I said ‘not a problem’ because I was dealing with the issue of the national debt, how we are going to basically restructure and reschedule the debt. Ultimately, we need resources from 40 percent of domestic revenue going to debt service because there is very poor management by the PF where they borrowed a lot of money and wasted the money through construction,” Hichilema explained.

“So I was explaining how we are going to restore the economy and one of the major issues is to deal with the debt and bring it to manageable levels with these resources. It is around those conversations when this young guy said ‘you are really a Bally, you will take care of us’ and I said ‘yes, I will take care of you’. They call me Bally and I have no problem. There is a lot of complaints in the homes now about shortage of money. One of the things I then posted was I said ‘look, tell me what would you want Bally to do for you differently? You would be shocked with the response I got from all over some said ‘we are students our meal allowances have been taken away, we actually not surviving and we want you to restore bursaries and student loans and we want you to run them efficiently.’ I said ‘Bally will do it because Bally is a product of free education system. I wouldn’t be the Bally they are calling me today if it wasn’t for that.”

And Hichilema said it was irresponsible for the Ministry of Health to send Muntambo to ferry COVID-19 samples using public transport.

“One project which is supposed to cost US$ 400 million is costing us US$1.2 billion. How much money has been lost? US$800! That money could look after our students across the country, UNZA workers will be paid on time. Instead of stealing that money, by pocketing money from overpriced projects, that lost us an opportunity to buy protective equipment for our frontline workers in this COVID-19 war, that lost us Muntambo, a young professional who was put on a bus to bring to the laboratory COVID-19 test samples. What an irresponsible government! And then they said ‘the vehicles were not available they were used for other things’ give me a break!” Hichilema exclaimed.

“That is irresponsibility of irretrievable nature! You can’t expose Muntambo to the virus, to the passengers he was with if that US$ 800 million was not stolen from one project…Their interest is to maintain their party bank accounts when Muntambo is dying on a bus. May the souls of those people that died in that accident rest in peace but we will not forget. We hold the PF government responsible and accountable for carelessness! PF have failed. Look at the economic mismanagement. It is no money in the pockets, it is more taxes. The alternative is UPND, there is no any other alternative.”

Meanwhile, Hichilema said it was insulting for the PF government to send their party officials to investigate the gold scam in Mwinulunga.

“Look at the resources being wasted. Bakonda ku Kamba ati kulibe ndalama, ndalama ziliko baba (they like saying there is no money in the country, money is there) but kasungidwe ka ndalama ndiye koipa (the problem is how the money is used). Look at the gold being stolen in Mwinulunga. The whole committee of PF provincials were stealing your gold. This is not my gold, it is the gold of that student who is not being looked after, that taxi driver, that truck driver who is suffering to bring us goods in the country. That gold belongs to the people of Zambia and UPND will make sure that the revenue from that gold, the people of Zambia can be helped in education, in job opportunities, in revitalizing Zesco and soft loans. They created a committee of PF to go and investigate themselves. How can you do such an insulting activity? The officials are still in court and to stop them, you send officials who are in the same group? Birds of the same feathers flock together. We will send the police officers to investigate instead of firing police officers,” said Hichilema.