Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says President Edgar Lungu has opened doors for all youths to engage him and therefore sees no reason for youth activism.

Addressing over 200 taxi drivers at his house in Ndola today, Mr Lusambo, who is also Lusaka Province minister, said the Zambian youths should appreciate what President Lungu was doing by avoiding going to the media over unnecessary issues.

“No youth should go on media and say they are youth activists, no. There is no time for that. Don’t give Edgar Lungu pressure, he is looking at us and saying the youth do not appreciate.

If you have seen bad in PF, that is your problem, if you have seen good in UPND, that is your issue, if you see good in NDC, that is your issue. For me here, it’s working for Kabushi constituency. This meeting of taxi drivers is not something new. It is a continuous programme that we have for Kabushi constituency. This is not the time for politics, it’s time for working together and changing the lives of people,” Mr Lusambo said.

“You are youth activists, for what? The President Edgar Lungu has opened the doors. All the youths are inside. Here, it is not about Edgar Lungu, he has opened the doors. So those youth activists, it’s an old style, it’s old fashioned. They don’t mean anything, it’s scrabble.”

He further said no one will be forced to support and work with the PF in Kabushi constituency.

“We will never force anyone to work and support PF and President Edgar Lungu. It is a personal decision if you see what the PF, Edgar Lungu and Lusambo are doing is good. Development at any level is done by the people,” Mr Lusambo said.

He also said there is a lot of freedom of expression in the country.

“Freedom of expression, everyone has it in Zambia. But what is important is discipline. If there is discipline, you will see all things to be good. Democracy is very nice, but if you get it on the wrong side, it’s bad,” Mr Lusambo said.