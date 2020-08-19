By Sikaile C Sikaile

YOUTHS STAND TO LOSE MORE IN THE 2021 ELECTIONS THAN HH

The recent remarks by Edgar Lungu, rubbishing ACC as an incompetent institution that is bent on ousting him from power, has sent a clear message of how wicked and reckless Edgar Lungu is towards our future as youths, and ordinary citizens of this country.

He has condemned our future, so that we die with poverty due to his failed leadership and corrupt practices.

Let Lungu tell us what he has done for him to deserve another term. Is it about the rampant corruption which has made him and his minions so filthy rich?

In 2015 Edgar Lungu fooled us the youths with 500,000 and one million jobs respectively, ahead of 2016 general elections. How many jobs has he created from his rhetoric? There is none. Instead, Lungu and PF have ganged up to steal our public resources and selling off our nation to the highest bidders in China.

He now comes with another story of K146 million bogus youth empowerment scheme targeting 150,000 youths out of a population of close to five million young people. Now, tell me how the K3,200 Lungu wants to give youth groups will be able to answer our problems in this tense intensive care economy. What type of business and projects are these beneficiaries going to do with a paltry K3,200?

The whole idea is nonsensical because this k3,200 is not even worth the Jamason he drinks in his bars in State House. Journalists must ask him how much the wine he drinks is worth. They will be shocked to learn the staggering amount of how much just one bottle costs and how many bottles there are in his wine cellars.

My appeal to all my fellow youths in this nation is that Lungu has clearly declared a war of attrition and impunity against our future, he doesn’t want to handover power and it is incumbent upon us the youths who are wallowing in poverty to say enough is enough to this outgoing dictator and his cronies.

The buck stops with us the youths to say no!

If we think this is a battle for HH, Kambwili, Mumba or any other sound minded opposition leader, then we are foolish and not different from these demonic forces we are dealing with.

Hakainde Hichilema, and many others in the opposition with clear and concise messages are just fellow citizens who have been offering their free services to drive us to the promised land, and we too need to do something as individuals by ensuring we help out these people or else we allow Edgar Lungu and his evil, wicked government to kill us all after manipulating 2021 elections.

Personally, I don’t underestimate Lungu’s insatiable appetite to illegally IMPOSE himself on us, he tested the waters in 2016 and he wants to go extra miles in 2021.

Civil servants, we know you can’t openly show your anger to this cruel regime, but do your best next year. Let us work indirectly, and plan effectively together on how to secure our nations future.

We can’t have a country where thugs from PF are more powerful than respected and responsible technocrats who should be listened to, than these good for nothing scoundrels. We are the future of our nation and no one must stop us.

What type of country are we having, where thugs go to a hospital, harass health professionals and accuse them to be opposition members? Where are we going with thugs committing crimes on Police roadblocks and rendering the job of officers useless by accusing them of being opposition supporters and even influencing their demotion and transfer. Civil servants, are you happy with this kind of treatment? Where is the decency, your integrity and education? Lungu and his thugs are not in the majority, therefore, if we unite, we can defeat them.

But the biggest mistake we can ever make is to think this is HH’s battle alone. If you are affected by what Lungu is doing, do something that will solve the problem. Even ensuring all your friends and relatives get voter’s cards and NRCs, will go a long way.

Imagine if each one of us went back to our villages, Townships and register 1000 young voters? It can make a huge impact in removing these criminals out of power.

My advice to HH and others in opposition who have offered to save Zambia genuinely, is that if you see us citizens failing to act against Lungu’s brutal and corrupt regime, leave us alone to perish. You look after your families. Why stress yourselves with people who can’t see that some thing is not good for them?

In 2015 and 2016 Lungu and PF rigged and we watched. In 2017 after stealing from HH, Lungu went on to arrest HH, we watched. This is why PF and Lungu feel it is Ok to impose themselves again next year, because they know we are going to watch helplessly again.

Lungu and the PF government will deal with us citizens mercilessly if we allow them to go through next year using whatever means necessary under their crooked power.

Sikaile C Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist