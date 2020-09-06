BISHOP JOSEPH S KAZHILA WRITES….

YOUTHS unite, arise and democratically reclaim your country from divisive godless politics of selfishness, lies, insults, false accusations, witchcraft, greed, corruption, tribalism, regionalism, hatred, jealousy, evil name calling and vindictiveness otherwise mukashalapofye with skeletons.

Don’t accept to be used by the corrupt (whosoever they are) as tools of violence to fight for them against your own people.

The reason they use you is because they don’t attach values on you and when they do they put your worth at K20, K50, K100, chibuku, a bag of mealie meal or just party regalias etc.

No, please refuse to be devalued because in God’s sight your worth is not dollars or Kwachas nor any other material possessions but the blood and life of Jesus Christ.

Love one another irrespective of tribe, region and or political or other affiliations, and use your strength in peace making by promoting unity and coexistence in the love and fear of God.. In your strength value, reconcile and protect us all.

Bible says “the youth are strong” 1John 2:14; Proverbs 20:29.