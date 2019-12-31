Yvonne Chaka Chaka deported from Uganda ahead of New Year performance

Legendary South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka threw praises at Bobi Wine last year and referred to him as the new Mandela. This was during her visit to Uganda when she performed at the Kampala Serena Hotel. But it might be the same statements that have been used to stop her from performing at the ongoing Enkuka yomwaka show happening at Mengo.

It was earlier reported that the singer was initially detained at Pearl of Africa Hotel in Nakasero where she had apparently spent the night and that no one was in contact with her, not even Abitex who organized the show. It was also alleged that Abitex’s phone was also confiscated in the process.

Uganda’s Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has confirmed the rumours and said the artist was deported on grounds that she did not have a Working Visa to Uganda.

“This is to inform the public that a security task team with close coordination with immigration officials has this afternoon escorted Ms Mhinga Yvonne, popularly known as Chaka Chaka to Entebbe International airport, where she boarded her next immediate flight to South Africa, via Kigali,” he said.

Enanga added that the Musician had initially been granted an ordinary visa which was cancelled by immigration officials after it was realised she had come as a performing artist in one of the new year events.

“She was advised together with her promoters to apply for a working visa and avoid the pretence of being an ordinary visitor. The ordinary visa can not enable her to perform in any income-generating activity within the country.”

“This has been done by the immigration officials with the security team to help maintain the integrity of our immigration rules.”