ZABS URGES ZAMBIANS NOT TO DOUBT CONDOM TEST REPORTS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 03 Feb 2021

The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has urged Zambians not to doubt the credibility of the test reports that were produced by the institution’s condoms laboratory.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, ZABS Executive Director Manuel Mutale says the tests conducted on the condoms can be trusted and held to high standards as they will continue to be driven by science.

Mr. Mutale said ZABS condom laboratory participates in proficiency testing scheme and has over the past seven years been scoring one hundred percent, reports ZNBC.