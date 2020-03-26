By Patricia Mbewe

The Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry-ZACCI- is proposing that government reduces Value Added Tax –vat- from 16% to 10% for all transactions from 1st April to June 2020 as a way of supporting job preservations.

ZACCI feels this will allow businesses to channel the savings back into staff retention and manufacturers for increased production in the wake of the corona virus which could lead to a lock down.

Speaking when they made the proposals to Vice President Inonge Wina in Lusaka, ZACCI President, Chabuka Kawesha said the matter of the Zambia Revenue Authority –ZRA- meeting its targets should not be an issue because the wheels of industry need to continue running.

Dr Kawesha who is also Zambia Private Sector Alliance Chairperson says the private sector is further proposing that government temporarily suspends laws such as the new employment code to allow for a flexible Labour Code without undermining the long-term welfare of employees but allowing businesses to remain sustainable during the covid-19 storm.

Dr. Kawesha says employers should try to maintain employment while Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) and NAPSA contributions should be half for 6 months moratorium.

And ZACCI has also proposed that government temporarily suspends duties and taxes on all imported critical healthcare products and equipment, soap, washing detergents, hygienic and critical supplies due to Covid 19.

Dr. Kawesha says the chamber is further proposing that all drug, soap, sanitizer manufacturers and importers as well as facemask and glove manufacturers or importers in the country should be mandated to increase production and supply of these necessary requirements on a large scale.

He says the chamber is also proposing that government offers temporary tax and regulatory relief to business unit and organizations who may default over next 60 days and that authorities should not penalize delays in settling tax, statutory and regulatory payments.

PHOENIX NEWS