ZACH CHAVULA PUT TO REST

Veteran Broadcaster Zarcarious Chavula who died on the 1st of January has been put to rest in Lusaka this afternoon.

Mr. Chavula who was Hot FM Chief Executive Officer scarmed after battling with cancer.

And Mr. Chavula who was the anchor Hot Seat and My Top 10 at 10 has been described by many as a passionate broadcaster.

Meanwhile broadcasters from all works of life turned up bid farewell to Mr. Chavula