COURT JAILS ZAF OFFICER FOR TORTURING AND ASSAULTING A CHILD UNDER HER CARE

THE Lusaka Magistrates Court has this morning convicted a Zambia Air Force female officer, Lieutenant Mildred Luwaile and sentenced her to six years in prison for torturing and assaulting her 11-year-old nice who was under her care.

Her sentence starts today.

Particulars of the offence are that on March 25, 2019, Luwaile of ZAF Twin Palm, assaulted a child under the age of 16 who was under her care thereby causing her actual bodily harm.

During trial, the police officer who arrested Lieutenant Luwaile told the Lusaka Magistrate Court how traumatic it was for him to record a statement from the 11-year-old girl that was physically abused.

Constable Frank Wakumelo, told Magistrate Nthandose Chabala that Lieutenant Luwaile used hot spoons and knives to inflict pain on the girl who was in her care as her niece.