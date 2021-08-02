PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FROM UPND SECRETARY GENERAL

ZAF Must Free Airspace to Enable our Candidates to Campaign

We are saddened to note that our clearances to use Zambian Airspace in order to reach the furthest parts of our country though approved, are deliberately being held back by one senior officer at the Airforce.

We are aware that Major General BT Kalinda is sitting on these approvals against the norms and regulations of IATA, in order to frustrate our movements on behalf of the PF. This is unconstitutional and unjust and goes against the spirit of a free and fair election. Gen. Kalinda should realise that Zambians are voting for change next week while he will be alone to face the criminality of his actions.

It is unfortunate that this comes a week after our Chairman for Elections Hon. Gary Nkombo wrote to the Air Commander to express our concerns regarding his institution’s deliberate delays and refusal to grant us flight permits without plausible explanation.

We demand that he immediately releases the clearances for our President and his running mate to enable them proceed with their countrywide pandemic sensitisation programmes.

Batuke Imenda

Secretary General

UPND

1 August 2021