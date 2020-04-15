By Agness Changala-Katongo

A witness who is accused of informing the court that he knew nothing about Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander, Eric Chimese’s properties in Ibex Hill has been found with a case to answer.

In this case, ZAF Colonel Dexter Maseka is charged with perjury contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

The allegation is that on July 9, 2019, Maseka of Chamba Valley in Lusaka, gave false information to magistrate Chanda.

This is in relation to a case in which Chimese, is jointly charged with Chita Lodge director James Chungu for abuse of authority of office and concealing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The case is being heard by magistrate Chanda and Maseka is alleged to have lied when he appeared before her as a witness.

When the case came up for ruling on case to answer, magistrate Alice Walusiku said after considering the Prosecutions evidence and the submissions from the defence, she was satisfied that the evidence so far given was sufficient to warrant her place the accused on his defence.

“I received submissions from defence which I considered. I am well satisfied that evidence given so far does not fall short of the accused being placed on defence. I therefore, place the accused on his defence,” ruled magistrate Walusiku.

She has since adjourned the case to May 12, 2020 for commencement of defence.

At the close of the case, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) senior investigations officer, Mirriam Mubialelwa, told the court that during investigations, Maseka informed her that he was the one who fixed aluminum windows at the nine houses allegedly belonging to Chimese.

She said while Maseka told Lusaka Magistrate Nsunge Chanda that he never knew anything about the Ibex Hill properties, he gave a contrary statement to investigation officers at DEC.