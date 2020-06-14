THE Zambia Airforce has warned the general public against falling victim to unscrupulous people on social media purporting to be conducting recruitment exercise on behalf of the Force.

ZAF public relations director, Lieutenant colonel Mutale Kasoma warned the public especially youth wishing to be recruited into the Airforce, to be wary of unscrupulous individuals on social media who may take advantage of them and steal their hard earned money.

He said Zambia Air Force was currently not conducting any recruitment and has not engaged any individual or organization to do so on its behalf.

“ZAF wishes to inform the general public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals on social media purporting to be conducting recruitment on our behalf. Zambia Air Force is currently not conducting recruitment and has not engaged any individual or organization to do so,” he stated.

Lieutenant colonel Kasoma explained that ZAF standard practice was that before any recruitment is done, the Airforce places adverts on all formal and recognized media platforms such as national newspapers, radio and television stations.

He also clarified that the Zambia Airforce does not accept any payment during recruitment and eligible candidates are not required to purchase any recruitment forms when applying to be considered.

Lieutenant colonel Kasoma also warned that ZAF was not going to be liable for any loss incurred by members of the public who choose to transact with the unscrupulous individuals on social media and other platforms.

-LUSAKA SUN NEWSPAPER