By McDonald Chipenzi

In the face of the deadly and most contagious virus, Corona, govt has shortened the hours of worshiping God to 1hr only but given beer worshippers 10hrs to worship their beer.

This is the same govt that has been saying Bill 10 wants to consolidate Zambia’s Christian Nation motto, morals and ethics but their actions are far from Christianity.

It is either Zambia is just a Christian Nation on paper just for politics but far from christ-like values and principles or it is a Christian Nation of drunkards.

How can one explain the govt decision to give close to 10hrs of drinking beer (Kachasu, Mosi, lager etc) and only 1hr allocated to worship God on which the NATION must be anchored.

Is beerhalls and bars now the worship and praise premises or places in Zambia as opoosed to the Temples and church buildings?

Is beerdrinking part of the National Values and principles now? Where is the so called Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs in all this?

Where are the pastors that were assembled to push for Bill 10 for the sake of the clause that talks about Zambia a Christian Nation? Are they also shareholders in beerhalls and bars? Why are they dearthly quiet?

Are the interactions and interfacings in beerhall and bars safer than those in churches for govt to give different timeframe restrictions in favour of bars and beerhalls?

This hypocrisy will choke Zambia and its leaders one day. Repent and come back to God the Creator.

My submission!