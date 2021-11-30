Zambia Airways Relaunched. This Project Needs Our Support as Zambians.

I have noticed that some people have had negative sentiments over the model of aeroplane which was seen during the maiden flight of Zambia airways. Maybe a few facts will help.

It is a fact that the turbo propeller is one of the safest aeroplanes compared to the modern aeroplanes.

2 In the event of engine failure because of its body’s relative mass, it’s able to glide longer and fly with one propeller with marginal vibrations. But this is not the case with modern aeroplane you will definitely crush.

This model is the most economical in fuel and the most adaptable to short runways. It’s very cost effective to operate with this type of aeroplane on domestic flights. However, luggage casing in the cabin is not the desirable type. But who cares it is for luggage. Besides in life there’s always a trade-off.

Therefore, Zambia Airways made a prudent decision to procure this model of aeroplanes for domestic flights.

Besides, I know for a fact that Zambia Airways, as it scales up its operations, I believe Boeing aeroplanes will launched for international flights.

Thus, the Zambia Airways project that has just hatched, needs the support of every well meaning Zambian. The project ought to be apolitical, considering it will benefit us a nation.

Besides, fellow Zambians, where has this toxic spirit of bitterness and criticizing ourselves come from, even when a thing will benefit us. This phenomenon is un_zambian, we need to deal with this ichimupashi before it destroys us as a nation. Let us be proud of ourselves and protect our national interest at all cost regardless of our political affiliation. We are Zambians first, before we are affiliated to any political party.

Therefore, as patriotic Zambians, collectively let us support our national carrier in every sense. Fly Zambia Airways, “Zambia Airways Our Pride”.

Hon. Sensio Banda

Former MP for Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province