BY SMART EAGLES

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced that the country has recorded 1 COVID-19 death and three new cases bringing the number to 39 cumulatively.

The Minister announced during a press briefing that one patient had an underline respiratory disorder and died around 02hrs on Thursday.

He said the patient had been receiving treatment at a private facility before being moved to a Government Isolation center.

“Am saddened to report that we have lost one of our COVID-19 patient. The said patient had an underlined respiratory disorder.

He stayed in the Ministry’s facilities for six days during which he received advanced specialist treatment and support unfortunately he succumbed to death in the early hours .” Dr. Chilufya stated.

He added that in the last 24hrs the Ministry carried out 160 tests and out of these 3 new cases were confirmed .

He said all the 3 cases were secondary contacts to two separate COVID-19 confirmed cases.

He added that this signifies that local person to person transmission is now occurring in Zambian Communities .

“In the last 24 hours we carried out 160 tests and out of these we have confirmed three new cases and all the three cases are secondary contacts to two separate COVID-19 confirmed cases, providing information that Local person to person transmission is now occurring in our communities.

Cumulatively COVID-19 cases stand at 39 .” The Minister stated.

Dr. Chilufya has further called on Zambians including members of the Press to ensure that the rights of all the patients are protected.

“A total of 936, 841 have been recorded globally and death toll has risen to 47263, 50 countries in Africa have now recorded a cumulative total of 6726 cases with 230 deaths.”

He has since urged all Zambians to adhere to the measures that have been stipulated by President Edgar Lungu in his National Address.