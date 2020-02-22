Defence Minister Davies Chama has refuted social media reports suggesting that the Zambia Army has declared a curfew that restricts the movement of people after 21 hours.

Mr Chama said the misleading information is being peddled by people that want to cause anarchy in the country.

Mr Chama was speaking when he and his Home Affairs counterpart Stephen Kampyongo patrolled selected townships in Lusaka.

He clarified that only President Edgar Lungu has a constitutional mandate to declare a State of Emergency and not any other person including the Zambia Army.

Mr Chama urged the Community Crime Prevention Unit to stop collecting money from members of the public in the name of providing security to them.

ZNBC reports that Mr Chama said security has been tightened in Lusaka and the neighbourhood watch should leave the mandate of providing security to the Security wings.

He said the security wings are making a followup on the message that has been circulated on social media indicating that the Zambia Army has declared a State of Emergency.

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said the cases of gassing are being investigated case by case after they are reported to the police.

He urged Zambians to stop taking the law on their own hands by killing suspects saying that is robbing the police of their mandate.