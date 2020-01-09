The Zambia Army has called on Zambians to ignore recruitment advertisements being circulated on social media as they are a scam.

Zambia Army Spokesperson Colonel Luswepo Sinyinza has disclosed in a statement that unscrupulous individuals are luring unsuspecting members of the general public to make payments through local utility firms before being considered for jobs in the Army.

He said it is not true that the Zambia Army has drawn a final list of selected applicants.

“The Army has its inclined procedures in which its recruitment advertisements are made in both print and electronic media and that those who intend to join are told to apply,” he stated.

Col. Sinyinza added that a selection board is constituted and successful candidate’s list is published in the media or called in, who are then subjected to medicals and later taken for training.

“We therefore wish to inform the public that anything short of the prescribed procedure must be treated as a scam meant to manipulate and swindle them,” Col. Sinyinza stated and warned all those involved in misleading the public to stop immediately and that once found, they would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Army has since advised those swindled to report and help the police with information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits.