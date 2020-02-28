By Chileshe Mwango

The World Health Organization says Zambia is among high risk countries in Africa for the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Who Country Representative Dr. Nathan Bakyaita, the WHO Africa Office has identified 13 priority countries at higher risk of contracting the corona virus due to links and connections to countries where the virus is happening and Zambia is one of them.

And Dr Bakyaita says with the coronavirus fast spreading to various parts of the world, the who has procured protective clothing to help zambia guard against the deadly virus.

He told Phoenix News that the international organization has collaborated well with the Zambian government to avoid any outbreak in the country and that the protective clothing and equipment are expected in the country anytime soon.

Meanwhile the BBC reports that Nigeria has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus outbreak.

The country’s health minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement on twitter that the patient was an Italian citizen who returned from Milan to Nigeria on 25 February.

This is the first case of the virus in sub-Saharan Africa.

PHOENIX FM NEWS