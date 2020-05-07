Zambia Deaf Youth and Women wants RTSA to issue their members Driving Licences.

The organization which represents over 20,000 deaf people, had last year filed a constitutional petition in the High Court against RTSA over their refusal to issue them with driving licenses.

The Petitioners argue that RTSA unfairly discriminates against deaf people by denying them drivers’ licenses.They stated that there is no reasonable justification for prohibiting deaf people from driving because deafness does not interfere with the ability to drive safely.

Do you think RTSA should issue Driver’s licenses to the deaf community?