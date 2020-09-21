By Mwango

21 September 2021

ZAMBIA DOES NOT NEED A MATERIALISTIC PRESIDENT LIKE LUNGU ANYMORE

DESPITE getting free milk as a member of the community, a rich-fool is seeking to buy the poor farmer’s cow that produces milk for the sake of proving that he, alone; cares more than anybody else.

Well, the rich-fool is Edgar Lungu who seeks to buy every Zambian using his questionably acquired wealth to prove that he cares for the people of this country more than any other political leader.

Wherever by-elections have taken place since Mr Lungu took office, he has abused the Zambia Police and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in an attempt to redeem his diminished popularity.

Today, Zambia is a troubled nation with criminals in Government whose pre-occupation is to tighten their grip on power illegally to protect their newly established corrupt social class.

The DMMU is a disaster in itself for window-dressing poverty fathered by Mr Lungu across Zambia. How shall one bag of mealie meal given out to each poor electorate fix the 7 year old poverty created by Mr Lungu and the PF?

But following the awakening truth, the people of Zambia love and respect UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema because of his years of hard work, sacrifice, consistency and a uniquely people centered leadership qualities.

What Mr Hichilema brings to the table is a good president who is broad minded, all embracing, forgiving and selfless for the common good of all people unlike the materialistic guy at plot one today.

And because change is coming; Mother Zambia needs Mr Hichilema’s leadership and his team to deliver the collective purpose of this great nation; principally, love, peace, unity and economic transformation.

Mr Lungu aught to know that the RIGHT to VOTE comes fundamentally FREE to every Zambian as a HUMAN RIGHT and cannot be bought by his annoying materialistic leadership style.

Mwango Wamapembwe

21/09/2021

Checkmate.