By Trinko Junior

ZAMBIA DOESN’T NEED A HUMBLE LEADER, IT NEEDS THE PRESIDENT WITH A VISION AS HH.

Yes Lungu maybe a humble leader as PF cadres claims but they should know that Zambia doesn’t need a humble leader but the president with a clear vision like HH president of the UPND.

When I look inside the PF party maybe only one or two people who have a vision to manage the constituency and not the country. When I look inside the UPND that’s were am seeing plenty people with a vision of this country, then when I look at those people with clear vision in UPND I must tell you that president HH is capable to lead this nation, this country shall prosper when HH elected as president next year.

I would like to urge my fellow responsible Zambians to vote for president HH and the UPND leaders in 2021, let’s save this nation from the mouths of crocodiles.

I leave it here…

Trinko Junior